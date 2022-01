Tonight’s The Bachelor premiere contained a number of big moments, but also a huge one for Clayton Echard and Teddi. After all, she received the first impression rose!. We got to know pretty early on in the episode that Teddi would be an interesting contestant this season. She’s incredibly driven, so much so that love hasn’t always been her focus. We know that the show will probably spend a lot of time talking about her virginity, but that really shouldn’t be the focus. That’s her own personal choice and what we’re most interested in is watching her love story with Clayton unfold. The two have chemistry, to the point where she already kissed him even after she said that she wouldn’t!

