Latrobe grad Bryce Butler emerges as leader for West Liberty men's basketball team

BUCKHANNON — The West Virginia Wesleyan men’s basketball team (1-10) made their return to the court following their break over the holidays as they hosted the Salem University Tigers (9-4) at the Rockefeller Center for the team’s final non-conference game of the season this past Saturday, January 1. Entering the game, head coach Derek Sloan’s young Bobcats squad were aiming to shake off their sluggish start of the season, before entering full-fledged MEC conference play. The Bobcats fell short of that goal, losing to the Tigers by 20 points, 86-66. The Bobcats efforts to get their season back on track was once again undone by their defense, struggling to contain the Tigers’ explosive offensive attack.

