Austin, TX

January cold temps, sunny skies here to stay

By Sonia Garcia
 5 days ago
Keep your coats on deck this week as another cold front heads to Austin. Just as temperatures are expected to reach 70 degrees midweek for the first time in days,...

New Year, new weather: Temperatures dropping to 30 degrees in first freeze of the season

It's finally going to feel like winter in Austin this weekend as a freeze sweeps over Central Texas in the first days of the new year.Temperatures will drop Saturday night to a low of 30 degrees, according to National Weather Service. The cold weather will stick as Sunday sees a high of 48 and a low of 25. Winds could get up to 25 mph all weekend.And with the cold weather, expect sunny skies into the start of the week.Temperatures will remain cool under 75 degrees throughout the week with lows in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday night before just barely warming up heading into the following weekend.Here is a closer look at the minimum wind chill forecast on Sunday morning, when blustery north winds are occurring, as well as the minimum temperature forecast on Monday morning, when the winds become lighter and the coldest temps occur. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/XRT4XtpaIn— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) December 30, 2021 This will be the first freeze of the season in Austin as December's been one of the warmest in history for Central Texas with multiple days of record-breaking heat.
Austin airport sees cancellations as 2,500+ flights canceled nationwide Monday

Just as Austinites switch gears into the new year, dozens of flight cancellations and delays hit Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday amid winter storms and a COVID spike that left many stuck at home.Austin saw 39 flight cancellations and 84 delays coming to and from the airport as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, accounting for 23% of all flights. Nearly 50 of those flights came from Southwest Airlines, which saw 12% of its flights canceled and 17% delayed in the same time frame. While no American Airlines flights were canceled, 24 flights—or 23%—were delayed Monday morning. The cancellations reflect a nationwide trend: over...
Cedar pollen hits highest count of the season so far

Break out the allergy medication, tissues and hot tea because the highest cedar pollen count of the season hit this morning.Cedar allergies are caused by wind-borne pollen, which is extremely fine and easy to breathe in and carry inside on clothing. Today’s pollen count is in the “very high” category, at 24,875 grains per cubic meter. Cedar allergies tend to last through mid-February and can include symptoms such as a runny nose, fatigue, mild headache and sore throat, among others. If you’re already sneezing, strap in for the long haul.TreatmentsAccording to Texas Children's Specialty Care Austin allergy and immunology specialist...
Cold front incoming: Temperatures to drop after 80 degree Friday

The warm December weather is about to be disrupted this weekend with temperatures dropping to a low of 39 over the weekend. The past two weeks, Austin has had some record hot days for this time of year, including Thursday's new 82-degree record. Friday won't look too different with a high of 80 degrees, likely to feel warmer. But like last weekend, a short-lived cold front will roll through over the weekend. As showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Austin, temperatures will drop down to 57 degrees Friday night. While it may not feel so chilly Saturday morning, temperatures...
Holiday travel drives long wait times, delays at Austin airport

Travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport faced long wait times and delays Saturday at the start of peak holiday travel. As of 1 p.m., more than 70 flights were delayed and three were canceled, according to the ABIA Real-Time Arrivals and Departures. Peak holiday travel for the airport takes place from Dec. 17 to Jan. 4 and the airport is expecting a busier Christmas travel season than usual. Just a few weeks ago, the Sunday before Thanksgiving marked the second-busiest day in the history of the airport, after which there were several days of 30,000 or more passengers. The ABIA wait times show current estimates at 18-22 minutes at Checkpoint 1, more than 30 minutes at Checkpoint 2 and 26-30 minutes at Checkpoint 3. ABIA advised arriving three hours early for international flights and two hours for domestic flights. Travelers are also recommended to reserve parking through abiaparking.com, check in online ahead of arriving at the airport and use mobile boarding passes to help streamline the process.
