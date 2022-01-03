January cold temps, sunny skies here to stay

It's finally going to feel like winter in Austin this weekend as a freeze sweeps over Central Texas in the first days of the new year.Temperatures will drop Saturday night to a low of 30 degrees, according to National Weather Service. The cold weather will stick as Sunday sees a high of 48 and a low of 25. Winds could get up to 25 mph all weekend.And with the cold weather, expect sunny skies into the start of the week.Temperatures will remain cool under 75 degrees throughout the week with lows in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday night before just barely warming up heading into the following weekend.Here is a closer look at the minimum wind chill forecast on Sunday morning, when blustery north winds are occurring, as well as the minimum temperature forecast on Monday morning, when the winds become lighter and the coldest temps occur. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/XRT4XtpaIn— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) December 30, 2021 This will be the first freeze of the season in Austin as December's been one of the warmest in history for Central Texas with multiple days of record-breaking heat.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO