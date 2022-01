Devil Legion: Battle war is a new strategy game that has just been released on Android. It sees you creating your own army to fight enemies and defend your base strategically. If you are looking for a casual game to play and enjoy in your free time, Devil Legion : Battle war is a good option. It has been published by NCROQUIS and is straightforward to play. It contains no excessive options, and is pretty easy to understand the gameplay.

