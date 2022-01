Illinois Attorney General issued the following announcement on Dec. 28. Attorney General Kwame Raoul continued to oppose coordinated and unconstitutional attempts to roll back reproductive rights in the United States by joining a coalition of 23 state attorneys general in filing an amicus brief supporting a challenge to an Arizona law that prohibits abortions sought based on a fetal abnormality. Raoul and the coalition argue that states can safeguard the civil rights of people with disabilities and provide accurate information about fetal abnormalities while also preserving women’s reproductive autonomy. The attorneys general are urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to uphold a district court order that enjoined the Arizona law, also called a “reason ban,” before it took effect.

