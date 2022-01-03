ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' to shut down for 9 weeks

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com
Newsday
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid concerns of the growing COVID-19 surge and slumping ticket sales, producers of Broadway's "Mrs. Doubtfire" have announced that the show will take a nine-week hiatus starting Jan. 10. "The first few months of a brand new Broadway show are an extraordinarily delicate and important period of time. With...

www.newsday.com

