Two still missing after one recovered from Colorado wildfires

C olorado authorities are still searching for two missing people after a wildfire destroyed nearly 1,000 houses and other buildings in suburbs between Denver and Boulder on Dec. 30, 2021.

The two missing people that crews are still searching for are a woman from Superior and a man living near Marshall. They are among the three who were reported missing on Jan. 1, with one of them recovered and alive, according to the Associated Press .



Experts said Colorado's extremely dry fall, lack of snow this winter, and high winds helped spread the flames. However, it is still unclear how the fire first started. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says authorities are pursuing a number of tips and had executed a search warrant at “one particular location,” the outlet reported.

“It’s complicated, and it’s all covered with a foot of snow,” Pelle said of the scene where the fire started. “The outcome of that investigation is vital — there is so much at stake. We are going to be professional. We are going to be careful.”

Colorado's Marshall Fire Department told the Washington Examiner it has been searching the area where two people lived with cadaver dogs but have nothing to report yet. The eight inches of snow in the area has made the search more difficult. However, no fatalities have been confirmed so far.

"We are working to ensure the areas are safe for utility and assessment crews to do their work and to allow people back into the areas," Marshall Fire said. "Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies have established a Disaster Assistance Center to help with recovery."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis visited the affected homes on Sunday. On social media, he wrote he will work with the state's congressional representatives and FEMA "to make sure people have the resources to rebuild, recover and heal."

