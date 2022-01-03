ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Do not visit A&E just for Covid test, Nottingham hospital asks

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hospital has asked people to stop showing up hoping to get a Covid test. Emergency Department staff at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham put out a short message saying it is "not a test centre"....

www.bbc.com

fox9.com

Hospitals: Don't go to emergency room, urgent care for COVID tests

(FOX 9) - Hospitals across the state are urging Minnesotans not to go to emergency departments or urgent care centers for a COVID-19 test. The Minnesota Hospital Association released a statement Friday asking the public to seek COVID-19 testing in settings other than hospital emergency departments after a high number of patients have driven up wait times for medical emergencies at several hospitals recently.
MINNESOTA STATE
myhorrynews.com

Avoid visiting ER for COVID-19 testing if you have mild or no symptoms, hospital leaders warn

Tidelands Health officials are asking people to avoid trips to the emergency room to receive COVID-19 tests if they are experiencing mild or no symptoms. The hospital system does not provide asymptomatic COVID-19 testing and those without symptoms who need a test are encouraged to get a free test through the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, according to release from Tidelands. Those who are 12 years old and older experiencing non-emergency COVID-19 symptoms can receive a test and appropriate care at Tidelands Health respiratory clinics in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Independent

Number in hospital with Covid highest since February amid rising pressure on NHS

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus is at its highest since February last year, new figures show, amid increasing pressure on health services.A total of 17,276 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 as of January 4, Government figures show, up 58% week-on-week and the highest number since February 19.Boris Johnson has said the country is seeing its fastest growth in cases, as more than 20 NHS trusts declared a critical incident.During the second wave of coronavirus, the numbers in hospital peaked at 39,254 on January 18 2021.There were 2,258 Covid-19 hospital admissions on December 28,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Home care staff ‘waiting more than a week’ for coronavirus test results

A home care chief has called for care workers to be prioritised when coronavirus tests are processed, as it emerged some carers are waiting more than a week for results.Dr Jane Townson, chief executive of the Homecare Association, said this will help maintain workforce capacity amid ongoing pressures that are being exacerbated by the spread of Omicron.Examples provided by a national home care provider, which have been flagged to the Government illustrate some of the problems staff are experiencing in getting PCR test results.One staff member in Wimbledon south London who took a PCR on December 23,...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

60% of positive hospital cases admitted due to Covid in two health boards

Some 60% of positive cases admitted to hospital in two health board areas in Scotland were because of coronavirus, a new analysis shows.Questions have swirled over the severity of the new Omicron variant, which is believed to make up as much as 90% of all cases in Scotland.But figures released of a preliminary analysis carried out by Public Health Scotland appear to show a continued threat of hospital admission from the virus.Our latest COVID-19 and Winter Weekly report is now available. It presents data on #COVID19 across NHS Scotland, including information on hospital admissions. ➡️ https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/ey7afrRNzN— Public Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
okcfox.com

INTEGRIS Health: Don't visit the emergency room for COVID tests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - INTEGRIS Health is urging the community not to visit emergency departments for COVID testing. "As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our state, health systems are once again feeling the burden," INTEGRIS Health said in a press release. "In addition to ongoing concerns due to the lack of ICU and inpatient hospital beds, our emergency departments are being inundated with people wanting to be COVID tested without emergent medical needs, when experiencing more mild COVID-like symptoms. While some of these ED visits may be warranted, others are most appropriate for a COVID testing location, allowing emergency departments to conserve resources."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kvta.com

COVID Visit Policy For VCMC And Santa Paula Hospital

The Ventura County Health Care Agency has updated its visitation policies at VCMC and Santa Paula Hospital in light of the current coronavirus surge. No visitors will be allowed at those hospital with the following exceptions…. Emergency Situations. End of life care. Support a patient with a disability. Support a...
SANTA PAULA, CA
fox5atlanta.com

Do not go to the hospital for COVID test, health officials say

ATLANTA - As the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to spread, those seeking a COVID-19 test who are asymptomatic or who have mild symptoms should not go to a hospital emergency room, Georgia health officials say. "To help keep hospital emergency departments open to treat medical emergencies, individuals seeking COVID testing...
ATLANTA, GA
renfrewtoday.ca

RVH says do not visit Emerg for a PCR test

Everyone understands your concerns about the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, but your local hospital’s ER is not the place to allay your fears. While Emergency does have limited numbers of PCR tests, the supply is for departmental use and not available to the general public- so if you need a test for travel reasons, or post-holiday reassurance and have no symptoms, do not come to ER and overload the facilities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: South Tyneside and Sunderland hospitals suspend visits

Health bosses have suspended visits to adult inpatient wards at hospitals in South Shields and Sunderland amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. Chiefs at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said they were "concerned" at the rate of increases. There are currently 56 confirmed cases in the hospitals, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK records 179,756 new Covid cases as more hospital trusts declare critical incidents

The UK has reported a further 179,756 Covid cases in the past 24-hour period as four more hospital trusts declared critical incidents.The number is down from the 194,747 new cases reported on Wednesday.Another 231 people have also died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.It comes as a further four hospital trusts declared critical incidents - the highest level of alert which means there are fears priority services cannot be safely delivered - taking the number up to 24.Health leaders have warned the NHS needs government support to “get through this extremely challenging period” as...
PUBLIC HEALTH

