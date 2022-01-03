Do not visit A&E just for Covid test, Nottingham hospital asks

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus is at its highest since February last year, new figures show, amid increasing pressure on health services.A total of 17,276 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid-19 as of January 4, Government figures show, up 58% week-on-week and the highest number since February 19.Boris Johnson has said the country is seeing its fastest growth in cases, as more than 20 NHS trusts declared a critical incident.During the second wave of coronavirus, the numbers in hospital peaked at 39,254 on January 18 2021.There were 2,258 Covid-19 hospital admissions on December 28,...
