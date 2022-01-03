Do not visit A&E just for Covid test, Nottingham hospital asks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - INTEGRIS Health is urging the community not to visit emergency departments for COVID testing. "As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our state, health systems are once again feeling the burden," INTEGRIS Health said in a press release. "In addition to ongoing concerns due to the lack of ICU and inpatient hospital beds, our emergency departments are being inundated with people wanting to be COVID tested without emergent medical needs, when experiencing more mild COVID-like symptoms. While some of these ED visits may be warranted, others are most appropriate for a COVID testing location, allowing emergency departments to conserve resources."

