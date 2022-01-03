ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P.J. Williams sack, forced fumble exemplified pressure applied by New Orleans Saints defense | Turning Point of the Game for NFL Week 17

By John DeShazier
neworleanssaints.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere isn't much that the New Orleans Saints haven't asked defensive back P.J. Williams to do on defense this season. Eagerly, and effectively, he has obliged, and that again was the case on Sunday in an 18-10 victory over Carolina in the Caesars Superdome. Williams had three quarterback hits...

www.neworleanssaints.com

Comments / 0

Person
