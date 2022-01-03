ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Exeter Airport crash landing pilot escapes unhurt

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA aeroplane pilot escaped unhurt after the undercarriage of their plane collapsed...

www.bbc.com

KOLD-TV

Pilot dies in plane crashes in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was killed in a plane crash in Arizona on Friday, Dec. 31. Authorities said a single-engine Mooney M20 left Marana Regional Airport and was headed to Riverside, California. It crashed about 30 miles west of Arizona City. The crash site and pilot...
ARIZONA STATE
tucson.com

Pilot killed in crash following takeoff from Marana airport

The pilot of a small plane was killed in a crash on New Year's Eve shortly after taking off from the Marana Airport, officials say. A Mooney M20C airplane took off from Marana Regional Airport bound for French Valley, California, in Riverside County on Dec. 31, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
MARANA, AZ
#Exeter Airport#Crash Landing#Pilot#Aircraft#Traffic Accident
The Independent

A21 crash: Paramedic killed as ambulance collides with cement lorry in Kent

A female paramedic has died after a crash between an ambulance and a cement truck.Three members of staff were travelling in the ambulance when the collision happened on the A21 near Tonbridge, in Kent, on Wednesday evening. They were not transporting a patient at the time.A male paramedic suffered serious injuries and a student sustained a head injury. The lorry driver suffered minor injuries.South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (Secamb) said: “Multiple crews attended the scene, including the air ambulance service alongside police and fire service colleagues. “Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, a female paramedic...
ACCIDENTS
1310kfka.com

Pilot dies during taxiing for takeoff at Northern Colorado Regional Airport

A pilot has died after suffering a medical emergency while on the runway. The pilot was operating a private plane and preparing to depart Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland Monday when the plane ran off the taxiway and into some snow, which halted further movement. The pilot was transported to a local hospital, where they later died. Just one person was on-board the plane at the time of the accident; that person wasn’t hurt.
LOVELAND, CO
The Independent

Plane makes emergency landing at Exeter Airport after ‘landing gear collapses’

A small plane has made an emergency landing at Exeter Airport after its landing gear collapsed.The plane originating in Kent with one person on board landed at the airport shortly before midday on Monday. A spokesman for the airport said that the plane “experienced a left rear undercarriage collapse” but said it had since been recovered. According to FlightRadar, the plane was due to land in Alderney. “Scheduled airport operations are unaffected and the airport is open as usual,” he said. South Western Ambulance Service confirmed that it responded to a “plane incident” at the airport on Monday morning. A spokesperson said: “We received a call from the Fire Service at 11am regarding a plane incident at Exeter Airport. “We dispatched a land ambulance, Operations Officer, a Hazardous Area Response Team and an Air Ambulance. “All were stood down on scene and there were no conveyances to hospital.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Witness appeal issued after man dies in Roscommon crash

A man has died following a crash in Co Roscommon.The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 9.30am on Friday on the N61 at Ballybay, near Kiltoom.The man, the driver of the car, was in his 40s.He received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.His body has been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital and a post-mortem is expected to take place soon.The road remains closed and gardai have put diversions in place.Forensic investigators are currently at the scene.Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash. Read More Nearly a quarter of ambulance handovers delayed by at least 30 minutesFortnight of further hospital admissions already ‘baked in’, NHS chief saysWeather Snow
ACCIDENTS
KJCT8

Plane crashes in Montrose County, pilot walks away unharmed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunday morning, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a small aircraft going down west of Montrose. The pilot, 63-year-old Randy Boykin, was flying a private aircraft and was the only occupant onboard. Boykin declared an emergency over the radio, saying his aircraft was going down, he was overhead by another private aircraft flying nearby. The second pilot was able to locate the downed aircraft, a 2010 Zenith CH 750, which had landed upside-down in the snow on the Uncompahgre Plateau.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
BoardingArea

Report: Emirates 777 Nearly Crashed Due To Pilot Error

A sobering report suggests that an Emirates 777 came within 200 feet of crashing in Dubai due to pilot error. This report is not confirmed, but numerous data points suggest something went terribly wrong aboard EK231. Did EK231 Nearly Crash Over Dubai?. First noted by God Save The Points, here’s...
ACCIDENTS
KEYT

Navy helicopter crashes off Israeli coast; 2 pilots killed

JERUSALEM (AP) — The military says two Israeli pilots were killed when a navy helicopter crashed off Israel’s Mediterranean coast late Monday near the northern city of Haifa. The helicopter was conducting a training flight when it crashed. A third crew member, an aerial observer, was moderately injured and evacuated to hospital. the military said early Tuesday. “After extensive resuscitation efforts, the two pilots were declared dead.” The cause of the crash was under investigation. The chief of the Israeli Air Force has ordered immediate suspension of all training flights and the use of helicopters from the same array of the doomed aircraft.
ACCIDENTS
WATE

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) — A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ACCIDENTS
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Propeller smashes through plane cabin window after bird strikes aircraft midflight

A bird struck a plane’s propeller on Monday, causing it to disintegrate and smash through one of the cabin windows.The Airlink Jetstream JS-41 was running a charter flight from Johannesburg to Venetia Mine, South Africa, on 3 January when the incident happened shortly before landing, the airline reported.According to an Airlink statement, none of the passengers or crew were injured and pilots were able to land safely, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.Dramatic passenger photos show an almost entirely shattered cabin window, a frayed segment of the right hand propeller, damage to the inside of the fuselage and debris strewn...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Alice Clark: Paramedic, 21, killed in Tonbridge ambulance crash

Tributes have been paid to a newly-qualified paramedic who was killed in a crash involving an ambulance and a cement lorry. Alice Clark, 21, died in the crash on the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent, at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday. Three other people, including another paramedic, were also hurt. The...
ACCIDENTS

