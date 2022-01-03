Exeter Airport crash landing pilot escapes unhurt

A small plane has made an emergency landing at Exeter Airport after its landing gear collapsed.The plane originating in Kent with one person on board landed at the airport shortly before midday on Monday. A spokesman for the airport said that the plane “experienced a left rear undercarriage collapse” but said it had since been recovered. According to FlightRadar, the plane was due to land in Alderney. “Scheduled airport operations are unaffected and the airport is open as usual,” he said. South Western Ambulance Service confirmed that it responded to a “plane incident” at the airport on Monday morning. A spokesperson said: “We received a call from the Fire Service at 11am regarding a plane incident at Exeter Airport. “We dispatched a land ambulance, Operations Officer, a Hazardous Area Response Team and an Air Ambulance. “All were stood down on scene and there were no conveyances to hospital.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO