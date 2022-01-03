Fans fell from the stands in Washington and nearly squashed Eagles QB Jalen Hurts when a barrier collapsed

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Scott Davis
 5 days ago

Fans got up-close shots of Jalen Hurts when a railing collapsed at FedEx Field.

Alex Brandon/AP Images

  • A railing collapsed and sent fans tumbling in the locker room tunnel at FedEx Field.
  • The fans narrowly avoided landing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
  • Though everyone seemed okay, people still criticized the outdated Washington stadium.

A disaster was averted at FedEx Field on Sunday when a barrier collapsed near the locker room tunnel and fans spilled out onto the walkway.

Several fans fell next to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who managed to dodge the falling heap on his way to the locker room.

The fans appeared to be alright, with several of them standing up, hugging Hurts, and taking selfies.

Hurts' reflexes helped him avoid the falling masses. He also helped some fans afterward.

Washington Football Team released a statement saying they believe no one was seriously injured.

"To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord," the Washington Football Team said in a statement. "We're very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred."

Still, fans and analysts took to Twitter to bash FedEx Field, which some say is a decaying stadium in need of upgrades.

Washington Football Team has been plotting a move to a new stadium. The Washington Post reported in December that the team had been meeting with Virginia legislators to plan a new stadium in northern Virginia.

The loss to the Eagles on Sunday eliminated Washington from playoff contention while the Eagles secured a postseason appearance.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

