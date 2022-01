Board Members- It is my understanding that you will be considering returning to zoom meeting for The Board of Selectmen and Committees at tonight’s emergency meeting. I support your approval permitting the use of zoom for not only emergencies but for also hybrid meetings on a continuing basis. Attached is a publication of the Greater Portland Council of Governments re: the use of zoom for public meetings. They recommend using the webinar feature of Zoom Pro which as the publication points out “….provides greater control over public participation.” The cost is nominal- $40 per month.

