World's Most Exotic Rental Cars

Have you ever wondered what it's like to drive a million-dollar car? Thought about flying down the freeway or cruising Main Street in a vehicle that turns heads as it passes? That experience is available in most major cities — at a price, of course. Rental rates vary...
Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
As COVID-19 cases surge and weather conditions lead to nationwide flight cancellations, those traveling during the holidays might think driving would be the easier road, but this may not necessarily be the case.
Pontiac is called a spirit because of its openness. It was the first perfect car in America, designed by the famous manufacturer Norman White Geddes, named after the man who created the future. Presented as a vision of the future, it was produced for the 1939-40 World's Fair in New York, where it had an impact on the stability of General Motors Highways in the Horizons; and continues to provoke unrest today. It is believed to still be in operation, although no one angrily picked it up along the way. The idea for a spirit car was born as GM sponsored the 1939-1940 World's Fair in New York City. At the 1939-1940 World Trade Center, they decided it was worth trying to show their new product clearly. The exhibition car will eventually be sold and sold at several Pontiac stores, mainly for support purposes. He first visited the H&H Pontiac store in Gettysburg, PA; and in 1962, it was sold to another Pontiac dealer and later sold to a car collector named Don Barlup.
For the second consecutive year, Toyota has reigned supreme as the world’s most searched car brand. Results were compiled according to Compare the Market‘s annual analysis of Google Trends data which have shown that the Japanese car manufacturer has been the top search term in 47 out of 154 countries in 2021.
Winter can mean thick warm blankets, snowball fights, sleigh rides, hot chocolate, and snowmen — but it can also mean cold temperatures, snow, ice, wind, sleet, and freezing rain. Renting a car in the winter may not be completely avoidable; but in light of the recent winter weather system...
The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler. The high demand for cars this year could be […]
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A class ring lost in a rental car in 2012 was returned to its owner after the car's new owner found it between the seats of the vehicle. Pennsylvania resident Katelyn Manigly said she was looking between the seats of her car for a missing key fob when she found a class of 1980 ring from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.
Due to continuing COVID-19 fallout and a global microchip shortage, 2021 was another difficult year for the auto industry. U.S. vehicle sales hit roughly 15 million in 2021, well below the five-year average of 17.3 million from 2015 to 2019. A handful of vehicles were popular in 2021, although not equally nationwide. Each state had […]
Traveling alone is all about freedom and independence — freedom to go where you want, when you want, and independence in your ability to visit new places and meet new people without the crutch of a travel companion. It's not for everyone, but those willing to venture off on their own are rewarded with a compromise-free vacation and unforgettable experiences (exciting things just seem to happen when you're traveling solo).
We crank out thousands of articles a year. We cover the need-to-know news in the automotive sector, test and review hundreds of brand-new cars, and go on adventures in important vehicles. Remember when we chased the last running Union Pacific steam locomotive in the futuristic Audi RS e-tron GT? That was fun. Out of all those many, many, many, many articles, here are the ones that garnered the most interest from you, our readers, in 2021:
In 2021, founder of goat yoga Lainey Morse was struggling to keep her business afloat. "I trademarked the name The Goatel in 2017 and hadn't really done anything with that idea until the pandemic hit," Morse told Travel + Leisure. "We were facing zero revenue coming in, and we needed a pandemic-proof idea to survive. We had a dozen locations at the time, and a few had the ability to do vacation rentals. The Goatel fit that bill," she continued, emphasizing that many people craved going into nature alone to be with animals or to have a safe space for themselves.
The enthusiasts over at theMaverick Truck Club have put together a series of purchase stats for the Ford Maverick to provide some insight into what options and engines were the most popular, among a series of other equipment choices. Contributions to this census consist of over 4,000 users which means while this isn't indicative of the entire consumer base, it's a decent sample size.
There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country. The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
Southwest Airlines is kicking off the new year with a flight sale making it ridiculously cheap to swap the bone-chilling cold temperatures at home for sunshine and palm trees. But travelers will have to move quickly to take advantage of the airline's latest sale, which cuts one-way ticket prices as low as $39 each way on select routes. To take advantage of this flight deal, travelers have to book by Jan. 6 for travel between Jan. 18 and May 18, 2022.
One of the greatest goals you can have for 2022 is to explore the world around you and surround yourself with nature — and this awesome Carsule pop-up cabin for your car will allow you to do exactly that. Not only is it discounted right now from its regular...
So, you’ve decided to take a trip to Los Angeles. Going by plane comes with the customary hassles and headaches: luggage, check-ins, going through the gate. But getting around the city shouldn’t contribute to those concerns in any way whatsoever. You need to find transportation of some kind, so why not check out a conveniently located rental car facility right at the airport itself? Whether you’re visiting LA for a few days for fun or headed to the City of Angels to take care of some business, getting a rental car from the airport is a paragon of checking out the city in style. Here are five reasons why.
Some 6,000 years ago, humans strapped wood to their feet to glide across the icy tundra in the very first act of skiing. Those early shredders likely weren't concerned with their carving technique and didn't think twice about pizza versus french fries. Instead, it was all about survival. These primitive planks allowed them to travel long distances safely in winter and track their prey as it migrated during the season. Humans would continue to take to the snow this way for thousands of years, until skiing was no longer a necessary task. But, by that point, the sport had been hardwired into our brains as necessary for something else: fun.
For every vacant apartment in the Phoenix metro, there are an average of 20 renters applying for it. That’s according to a report from RentCafe that looked at the most competitive markets for rentals in the U.S. Phoenix ranked at No. 39 out of 50 cities. “On a national...
