The NFL is not commenting on claims that Antonio Brown snuck a woman into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team hotel. Just when you thought there could not possibly be anything new to add to the Antonio Brown saga, you just have to give it a couple of hours. Following Brown’s exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets and the wide receiver posting text messages allegedly from Bruce Arians on Twitter, he was officially released on Thursday. But, there is now more drama.

