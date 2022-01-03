Amtrak offers 15% student discount all year, even deeper discounts for Virginia routes

(CBS4) – After a snowstorm Wednesday night into Thursday morning, hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed Thursday at Denver International Airport.
On Wednesday night as the snow was falling heavily, airport officials tweeted “It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! Snowflake If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline.”
It’s a snowy night at DEN with teams working hard to keep things moving! ❄️ If you’re flying soon, make sure to check with your flight status with your airline. pic.twitter.com/njaN6t4qhY
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 6, 2022
As...
Comments / 0