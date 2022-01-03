ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Amtrak offers 15% student discount all year, even deeper discounts for Virginia routes

By Jeff Clabaugh
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelers ages 17 to 24 are eligible for a 15% Amtrak fare discount with student ID for travel throughout all of 2022. In addition to the 15% national student discount, travelers ages 13 through 24 can get...

wtop.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
