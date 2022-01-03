The Collaborations of Penélope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar, Ranked

Although writer/director Pedro Almodóvar has had many creative partnerships over the year (mostly notably with the likes of Carmen Maura and Antonio Banderas), his now eight pairings with Penelope Cruz have borne the greatest emotional fruit, as well as shown the greatest range in both artists’ capacity to tell very specific, yet quite universal stories. Their previous works have included such notable titles as Live Flesh, All About My Mother, Volver, Julieta, and Pain and Glory. Over the 25 years they have been working together, they have produced works that have been varying degrees of funny, as well as others that have pushed the limits of high drama to stunning new heights. Their latest pairing, Parallel Mothers, falls decidedly on the dramatic side, bordering on the melodramatic (which is in no way a criticism). In fact, Almodóvar is skilled at taking what could easily be a soap opera-like setup and turning it into something believable and emotionally volatile.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO