We can't afford to let Build Back Better fail

Next week (January 15) will mark the first mid-month period in more than six months when millions of Americans won't be getting a child tax credit payment from the IRS. Those checks started going out last July and continued on a monthly basis through December. President Biden's plan to extend those stimulus checks for another year is on ice, though — thanks to GOP opposition and at least one Democrat in the Senate. The latter is West Virginia's Joe Manchin, who told a local radio station in December that his main beef with the credit is that it's too generous. “Do you believe people making $200,000 and $400,000 would still get the child tax credit the same as someone making $50,000, $60,000, or $70,000 that really needs it?” he said. That was the day after he stunned the political world by announcing his “no” on the legislation.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO