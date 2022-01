When I heard his name called in the 2014 draft, I had a feeling that reminded me of when Allen Iverson’s name was called by David Stern in June, 1996. There he was, raw and full of untapped potential. Not just any potential, but big-time, big-man potential. Hakeem Olajuwon potential, with a twist of Dirk Nowitzki. You’ve probably figured it out by now. I speak of nobody other than the latest Eastern Conference Player of the Month, Joel Embiid.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO