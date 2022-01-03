ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Michigan: Guests age 12 and up must show proof of COVID vaccination, negative test to attend athletic events

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Athletics Department announced on Saturday its updated protocol requiring all guests and working personnel over the age of 12 to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test administered within 72 hours of all indoor athletic events. In...

CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
cbslocal.com

MSU, UM Requiring Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test For Events

(CBS Detroit/AP) — Two Michigan universities now require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend certain events. Michigan State University now requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend athletic, music, art and theater events on the East Lansing campus. The University of Michigan says everyone 12 and older must do so to attend indoor athletic events.
MICHIGAN STATE
mgoblue

University of Michigan Institutes Vaccination Policy for Indoor Events

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Effective today, January 1, 2022, the University of Michigan will institute a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative-test protocol for indoor athletic events. This is in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the region. Face masks continue to be required and must be worn during all home indoor athletic events.
COLLEGES
beverlypress.com

Music Center patrons must show vaccination proof in January

The Music Center on Dec. 22 expanded its vaccination policy for guests of indoor performances and events presented by its programming arm, TMC Arts, as well as for lease events that take place in Music Center theaters. Any guests who attend these indoor events or performances will be required to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Washington Informer

DCPS Accepting Parents’ Notes as Proof of Students’ Negative COVID Tests

D.C. Public Schools' wonky online portal for verifying students' COVID-19 test results forced the school system to tweak the procedure ahead of Thursday's return to classes — including allowing parents to write their own note saying that their child's test result was negative. The post DCPS Accepting Parents’ Notes as Proof of Students’ Negative COVID Tests appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan University To Require Random COVID Testing

Northern Michigan University will implement mass random COVID-19 testing when the winter semester begins next week. It will also expand vaccination and booster shot availability at the NMU Health Center. Interim President Kerri Schuiling made the announcements in a campus-wide email on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, globally the pandemic is worsening, primarily...
COLLEGES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer plans to keep current COVID policies in place for now

LANSING, Mich. – Coronavirus has reached Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s family. Whitmer’s husband, Marc Mallory, tested positive for COVID on Tuesday. Whitmer said she has tested negative so far. While her personal experience with COVID has changed, her policies have not. It’s been a clear departure from...
MICHIGAN STATE

