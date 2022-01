VILLANOVA, PA — Moeness Amin, Ph.D., professor and director of the Center for Advanced Communications (CAC) at Villanova University’s College of Engineering, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Dennis Picard Medal in Radar Technologies and Applications, among the highest honors awarded by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Dr. Amin was recognized for his contributions to radar signal processing across a wide range of applications including through-the-wall imaging and health monitoring. He will formally receive the award at a ceremony in 2022.

