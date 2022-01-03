Public university offering professors money to infuse 'social justice' into lessons

In the course of the research for my forthcoming book, Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America (now available for pre-order!), I read several hundred books and articles about race and ethnicity in the United States, some of which turned out be directly related my book; others turned to be more peripheral. One of the more remarkable articles in the latter category is Andreas Wimmer, Race-Centrism: A Critique and a Research Agenda, published in Ethnic and Racial Studies in 2015. It's remarkable both because Wimmer questions accepted truisms among sociologists and anthropologists who write about race, and because Wimmer engaged in such questioning as a professor at Princeton (he is now at Columbia). As VC readers well-know, questioning widely-accepted academic views about race in the United States is not exactly the most direct route to academic prominence.

