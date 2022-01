This new study from India investigated outcomes as they pertained to preterm birth, low birth weight, and infant growth measures up to 1 year post delivery. The inflammatory markers interleukin (IL) 17A and IL-1β as measured during the third pregnancy trimester were associated with adverse pregnancy- and birth-related outcomes among a cohort of pregnant patients living with or without HIV who received antenatal care at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Government Medical College (a referral center for HIV care) in Pune, India. This indicates a need for interventions that aim to ameliorate pregnancy-related inflammatory pathways and improve birth-related and infant growth outcomes, the authors emphasized.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO