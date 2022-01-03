ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown’s shirtless meltdown might be the most expensive tantrum of all time

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcKTD_0dbYXDXj00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown stormed off the field in the middle of Sunday's game against the New York Jets - and was immediately cut from the team.

During Sunday’s game, the star tore off his pads, took off his shirt, and stormed off the field in the middle of the match, then threw up a peace sign to fans as he made his way out.

The bizarre incident occurred during a break in the second-half play with the Jets leading 24-10.

Before he entered the exit tunnel, he can be seen doing some jumping jacks in the end zone.

One fan captured the moment and shared it on Twitter:

Per Fox Sports, teammates Mike Evans and O.J. Howard attempted to calm down a visibly upset Brown.

After the game, fans had many questions as to what exactly just happened and it wasn't clear what prompted the spectacle.

However, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t sugarcoat his words when it came to Brown’s status with the team while speaking to press.

"He is no longer a Buc," Arians said. adding: “That's the end of the story. Let's talk about the guys that went out there and won the game."

Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer reports that Arians told him that he asked Brown to re-enter the game and he refused.

“Just talked to Bruce Arians who said he was trying to get AB to go into game & AB refused. Tried again Brown refused & Arians told him to get out. On if he saw AB take his jersey off. ‘Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years,’” Glazer tweeted.

Brown not only lost his job but as it turns out, he also missed out on a potential $1 million.

According to Michael Ginnitti at Spotrac, Brown was very close to receiving three bonuses that would have added about an extra million to his bank account.

After the game, Tom Brady urged everyone to be “compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening” when asked about Brown.

Brown has a history of problematic behavior.

This was his second game back from a three-game suspension after he violated the NFL's Covid-19 protocols when he was accused of obtaining a fake vaccine card.

Moreover, Brown was signed to the Bucs in 2020 in the wake of an eight-game NFL ban following multiple allegations of rape and sexual misconduct.

Indy100

Indy100

