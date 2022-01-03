Web3 Is the Future of the Creator Economy

The next iteration of the internet is here. Web3 is a decentralized online ecosystem built on the blockchain that’s free of any corporate control. However, the transition to this new paradigm requires technical know-how and infrastructure. Thirdweb is a newly-launched infrastructure platform that seeks to build the future of the internet with its easy-to-build platform for NFTs and Web3 apps. Whether it’s DAOs, games, marketplaces, tokens & currencies, and drops, the platform is equipped to allow creators to seamlessly build robust products without knowledge of code and engineering degrees. All projects are deployed on-chain, providing ownership and control; the platform supports a number of blockchain protocols including Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche with plans to add Solana and Flow shortly. The platform is free to use and only earns revenue by taking a percentage of royalties for NFTs sold in marketplaces, aligning interests between thirdweb and its users.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO