It's been three months since Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on The Bachelorette, and the two are still sporting that newly engaged glow. "I think this is exactly where I am supposed to be," the 28-year-old teacher tells ET's Lauren Zima. "But I was constantly checking my feelings and where Nayte was in those feelings was pretty high at the top, but there were times where I did press him to make sure I was getting an answer that I needed just because he wasn't used to opening up and being vulnerable and that was something that was very new."

