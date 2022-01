Today’s Doctor Who – New Year’s Day special contained a number of exciting moments; not only that, but one speculated for ages by many diehard fans. For quite some time now, it’s been clear that there could be something between Yaz and The Doctor. During the special, Dan more or less called it out. He recognized that Mandip Gill’s character had feelings for her friend, and he inquired as to whether or not she’d ever professed any of them. She admitted that she hadn’t, mostly because she’d yet to even confront herself fully about it.

