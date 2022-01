MILL VALLEY (KPIX) — Thursday marks the first anniversary of the Capitol riot but the story is far from over for a Mill Valley man wanted by the FBI who turned up late last year in Belarus. There is police body-cam footage of Evan Neumann pushing against a barricade during the January 6th Capitol takeover. The former Mill Valley resident and owner of a women’s handbag company is now listed at the top of the FBI’s Most Wanted list, charged with assaulting a federal officer as well as other crimes. But before agents could arrest him, Neumann left the country and has...

MILL VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO