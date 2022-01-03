COVID-19 in Virginia: 7,900+ new cases reported Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 1,160,703 (+15,449 from Tuesday's update )

People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic : 41,835* (-27 from Tuesday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 15,615 (+28 from Tuesday)

IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spike last week

TESTING

Total Tests: 16,078,842 (+155,931 from Tuesday)

All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 26.6% (Up from 21.1% Tuesday)

VACCINATIONS

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose : 6,613,115 (+14,500 from Friday)

% of Population with at least One Dose: 77.5% (Up from 77.3% from Friday)

% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 88.8% (Up from 88.7% from Friday)

People Fully Vaccinated : 5,778,904 (+7,674 from Friday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 67.7% (Up from 67.6% Friday)

% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 78.1% (No change from 78.1% Friday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 2,082,151 (+37,749 from Friday)

*Officials with the Office of Epidemiology said ongoing Quality assurance (QA), which is conducted on all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, is the reason for the decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

"Data quality assurance is currently occurring for all previously reported and current cases, hospitalizations, and death amongst various localities," officials wrote.

Officials also stressed that "all data are considered preliminary and subject to change." Read more on that here.

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

