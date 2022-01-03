ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia winter storm knocks out power to 230,000+ Dominion Energy customers

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy reported more than 200,000 of its 2.7 million customers were without power Monday at about noon as a winter storm moved through Virginia.

That number dropped to 139,000 by Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. as crews responded to outages.

A majority of the outages were focused in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, according to Dominion's outage map .

Around 8,200 outages were reported in metro-Richmond the Tri-Cities Tuesday morning. Most of those outages were reported in Goochland (5,585) and Henrico (760)

"Wet snow and gusty winds will continue to impact our service area until this evening. Crews are working around the clock to safely restore power to those customers affected by the storm," the company posted on its website. "We encourage customers to download the Dominion Energy app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store , call us at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357), or report online by clicking here. "

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

sburak
5d ago

SO WHAT A MINUTE I WAS TOLD ALL THAT RENEWABLE ENERGY WOULD KEEP EVERYONE GOING 🙃 🙂 🤔 🙄 Hope you all have generators oh but wait a minute then you're gonna need the gas to run them on🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏻‍♂️

tiney tyler
5d ago

PSA: Check on your neighbors and elderly family members/acquaintances if you notice power isn't restored in your area.

