Virginia winter storm knocks out power to 230,000+ Dominion Energy customers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dominion Energy reported more than 200,000 of its 2.7 million customers were without power Monday at about noon as a winter storm moved through Virginia.

That number dropped to 139,000 by Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. as crews responded to outages.

A majority of the outages were focused in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, according to Dominion's outage map .

Around 8,200 outages were reported in metro-Richmond the Tri-Cities Tuesday morning. Most of those outages were reported in Goochland (5,585) and Henrico (760)

"Wet snow and gusty winds will continue to impact our service area until this evening. Crews are working around the clock to safely restore power to those customers affected by the storm," the company posted on its website. "We encourage customers to download the Dominion Energy app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store , call us at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357), or report online by clicking here. "

