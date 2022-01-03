ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

One person arrested in crash that killed Eunice city clerk

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies say they have arrested one person in connection with the New Year's Eve crash that left a Eunice city clerk dead.

Sarah Zaunbrecher Chapman, 40, of Eunice was booked with first-offense DWI, reckless operation, no seatbelt, negligent vehicular injury and vehicular homicide. Records show she posted bond and was released on Saturday.

Funeral services are set for this week for the victim, Eunice City Clerk Katina Dawn Babineaux Ardoin, 50. To read her obituary, click here.

The crash happened Friday, at about 11:30 p.m., deputies say. They were called to Morning Glory Road in the Basile area, and found two vehicles north of the tracks.

Ardoin was driving a four-door sedan and was pronounced dead on the scene. Chapman was driving an SUV and was not injured. A passenger in Ardoin's vehicle sustained minor injuries, deputies say.

Louisiana State Troopers assisted deputies in the investigation, and allege that Chapman caused the crash.

KATC News

17-year-old killed in Eunice

A juvenile was shot in Eunice Friday night. Witnesses say shots were fired at two minors by a masked suspect with a dark hoody. The incident happened in a parking lot of a convenience store on the 600 block of E Laurel Avenue on US-190 around 10 PM.
EUNICE, LA
KATC News

Deputies continue investigation into fatal Opelousas fire

The State Fire Marshal's office is advising families to stay safe following this week's fatal fire in Opelousas in which two children died. Deputies are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Opelousas. That fire happened just before 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 , in the 1900 block of Jake Drive.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

Berwick Police investigating early morning shots fired call

Berwick Police say they are investigating after a report of shots fired on Thursday morning. Police say that on Thursday at around 3:36 am, Berwick Police received numerous calls from residents in the area of Second, Third, and Fourth streets concerning multiple gunshots. Responding officers say they arrived on scene to investigate and made contact with several residents who stated they were awakened by the gunshots, however did not see anyone leave the area.
BERWICK, LA
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

