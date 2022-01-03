ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Leo Carrillo State Park, Where Campground Was Flooded By Rain-Swollen Creek, To Remain Closed Through Jan. 31

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

MALIBU (CBSLA) — A campground that was flooded by a series of storms that brought heavy rain to the region remains closed Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkuOR_0dbYVnlf00

MALIBU, CA-DECEMBER 31, 2021: Mud is removed from a road at Leo Carrillo State Campground in Malibu that was flooded out by the recent rain. At least 50 people had to be rescued from the campground after significant rainfall sent a torrent of muddy water through the area, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Geovanni Sanchez. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Leo Carrillo State Park and all its camping facilities will remain closed until at least Jan. 31, California state parks officials said.

About 50 people needed to be rescued last Thursday after a rain-swollen creek nearby breached its banks, flooding the campground. Several campers were trapped due to fast-moving water.

Anyone caught trespassing in the area could face fines or arrest, officials said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Body Found Burned On Top Of  Pallet Near Freeway Connector Road In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A body was found burned on top of a pallet near a freeway connector road in Long Beach Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers responded at 1:46 a.m. to the connector road of the Artesia (91) Freeway and the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway where they found the victim, the California Highway Patrol reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An arson investigator with the Long Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 6:33 a.m. and a representative from the coroner’s office was called out to the location at 6:48 a.m.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Despite Recent Heavy Rainfall, California May Impose More Water Restrictions To Spur More Conservation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All the rain that wreaked havoc on bone-dry Southern California recently did get more of the state out of extreme drought – but because people are still not conserving enough water, authorities are imposing new restrictions. According to the National Weather Service’s Mark Jackson, all of California remains in the grips of a long-term drought, despite the very heavy rain that fell between Christmas and New Year’s Day. According to CalWater, Californians may not water their lawns for 48 hours after a measurable rainfall, and sprinklers are not allowed to run onto sidewalks. Leaks must be repaired within five days of notification, and using a hose without a shutoff nozzle to wash a car is also prohibited. Water should also not be used to wash off walkways, roadways, parking lots, or structures. Businesses are also subject to certain restrictions, such as restaurants only serving water upon request and hotel and motel operators giving guests the option to not have towels or linens laundered every day of a guest’s stay. The new restrictions could take effect by the end of the month, and violators could face a $500 fine. Leaks and water waste can be reported to CalWater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

LA County Firefighter Jonathan Flagler Dies While Battling Blaze At Rancho Palos Verdes Home

RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County firefighter died Thursday after being injured while battling a small bedroom blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes. Jonathan Flagler, 47, was among the crew from Fire Station 83 that responded to the blaze around 2 a.m. in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road, where they found flames in a bedroom and in the attic of a one-story home. The residents were outside the home when firefighters arrived and were not injured. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and the LA County Fire Department confirmed Flagler’s death on Twitter. This morning, our @LACOFD responded to a...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
CBS LA

Longer COVID-19 Testing Lines, Wait Times At ER, Seen Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long queues of cars waiting hours for a COVID-19 test, and overflowing hospitals were seen all over Southern California Monday, a flashback to troubling images displayed early in the pandemic. A combination of very sick unvaccinated patients in emergency rooms and hospital workers getting infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant is making for a shortage of frontline workers on the job. “My ER is completely overrun right now. Folks are waiting 21 to 25 hours there to get a bed if they need a bed, and that’s for all patients regardless of whether you have COVID or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

More Southland Beaches Off Limits Following Sewage Spill In Carson

CARSON (CBSLA) — More Southland beaches have been added to an “off limits” list as a result of a sewage spill in Carson last week. The spill resulted in seven beaches now being closed. The two most recent additions include Surfside Beach and Sunset Beach. Prior closures include Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point, Royal Palms, and Rancho Palos Verdes’ beaches. More than 8-million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the Dominguez Channel last Thursday. Murky, brown water also poured into several neighborhoods. “I couldn’t sleep in my bedroom. I had to go into another room on the backside to sleep. It was all...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

With 94 Personnel Sick With COVID Or In Isolation, San Diego Fire Institutes ‘Emergency Brown-Out Plan’

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — With so many of its personnel out sick with COVID-19 or in isolation, the San Diego Fire Department is starting out the new year with a skeleton crew. San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell issued a memo last Thursday, detailing the “Emergency Brown-Out Plan” that went into effect Monday. The plan was rolled out due to 94 personnel who are sick with COVID or are in isolation, and could cause longer ambulance response times and make battling fires more dangerous with fewer hands on deck. “We literally don’t have enough firefighters to staff the amount of first responder...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
90K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy