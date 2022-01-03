See a hilarious never-before-seen cold open from 'The Office' all about ... toilets

It was almost exactly a year ago that we got a New Year’s gift from The Office: A never-before-seen cold open in which Jim and Pam pranked Dwight by convincing him he was in The Matrix.

Now that it’s 2022? New year, new never-before-seen cold open!

This one features Steve Carell’s Michael Scott dropping a whole bunch of stuff into the toilet, from his wallet to his keys (which he threw in out of anger) … which then leads him to invent a very gross and very funny idea for something he calls “the toilet guard.”

As you’d expect, it’s a really bad idea:

That Creed kicker? Perfect. Enjoy.