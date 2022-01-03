ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See a hilarious never-before-seen cold open from 'The Office' all about ... toilets

By Charles Curtis
 5 days ago
It was almost exactly a year ago that we got a New Year’s gift from The Office: A never-before-seen cold open in which Jim and Pam pranked Dwight by convincing him he was in The Matrix.

Now that it’s 2022? New year, new never-before-seen cold open!

This one features Steve Carell’s Michael Scott dropping a whole bunch of stuff into the toilet, from his wallet to his keys (which he threw in out of anger) … which then leads him to invent a very gross and very funny idea for something he calls “the toilet guard.”

As you’d expect, it’s a really bad idea:

That Creed kicker? Perfect. Enjoy.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

