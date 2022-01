The new year is approaching, and there is no better time for a fresh start. If you are a tobacco user, the best thing you can do this year is make a plan to quit. Smoking is the number one cause of preventable death in Indiana, and 1 in 5 Hoosiers still smoke. There are many health benefits to quitting smoking. Your risk of a heart attack dramatically decreases after one year without smoking. Making the decision to quit in 2022 could lead you to a healthier life.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO