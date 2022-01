This article explains how to block a follower on Spotify. You'll need to use the Spotify desktop app to do this. Although you can't directly remove a follower on Spotify, you can block people following you. Blocking someone removes them from your followers' list, and they won't be able to follow you again. You can block your followers on the Spotify desktop app so they can't follow you or see your activity.

