After some statements with Famitsu and a tweet, we can say that Kojima will get down to work in 2022. Hideo Kojima, the renowned video game creator in both the video game and film industries, has not revealed anything about his future game since Death Stranding. The guy behind legendary series like Metal Gear and Silent Hills has always been reticent when discussing his future projects, so much so that many felt he would retire from video games after Death Stranding.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO