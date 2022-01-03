ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Another Winter Storm Is Already Heading For Colorado With More Snow For Denver

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on...

denver.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: More Snow Coming To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado on Saturday. Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday. Credit CBS4 Snow will begin Friday night in the mountains and pick up during the day on Saturday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for many of the mountains near Steamboat Springs for midnight Friday night thru Saturday afternoon. This time around, amounts should remain under a foot with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Credit CBS4 There is also a chance that the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado will see a wintry mix moving thru for Saturday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4 Amounts of snow mixed in will be light with only trace amounts for most. But, there may be some small accumulations at and above 6,000 feet. We are talking a trace to and inch only for places like Evergreen, Conifer, Highlands Ranch, Parker down to Castle Rock. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
NBC Washington

Winter Weather Advisory in Maryland, Virginia as Frigid Cold Grips DC Area

Numbingly cold temperatures have gripped the Washington, D.C., area as neighborhoods to the north and west prepare for freezing rain and ice accumulation on Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory is set for early Sunday morning until noon for parts of Maryland, including Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties, and Virginia, including Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.
WASHINGTON, DC
ktoo.org

Another winter storm could dump up to 2 feet of snow on Southeast Alaska

Another winter storm could dump up to two more feet of snow on Southeast Alaska this weekend. Then, the snowpack could get dangerously rain-soaked if the weather abruptly shifts as forecast next week. Grant Smith is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau. He said there are two...
JUNEAU, AK
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Mild Saturday, Temps To Plummet Again Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see a slight break from the single digit temperatures, before they plummet back down again on Sunday. By Saturday morning, temperatures were mild compared to the last few days; statewide, all regions were above zero, and most were into the double digits. It’ll get up to 30 degrees in the metro, higher than the average temp of 24. But still, it won’t exactly feel warm due to the wind chill. By 11 p.m. Saturday, it’ll feel well below zero, and Sunday morning will feel like 20 below. Good morning! 🌅 Temps escalated quickly but it's not exactly WARM...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

State Highway Administration Asks People To Delay Travel Due To Potential Freezing Rain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some organizations around Maryland are preparing for the potential of freezing rain Sunday morning. Freezing rain on Sunday could make for very slick roads during the first half of the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all northern Maryland, including Baltimore City and Baltimore County from 6 a.m. until noon.
BALTIMORE, MD

