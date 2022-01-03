Chief Judge Suspends Jury Trials In Arapahoe, Douglas, Lincoln, And Elbert Counties Due To High COVID Rates

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has made the decision to temporarily suspend jail visitation. According to a news release, this order will be in effect immediately as of Tuesday and will be in place for the ensuing 30 days due to the recent uptick in COVID cases. Officials say if the situation has not improved after 30 days, an extension may be necessary to help reduce COVID exposure. The past several days have seen a sharp increase in inmate COVID cases and that rate is expected to rise. The Smith County Jail has also seen a sharp increase in COVID cases within its jail personnel. This decision was made in an effort to safeguard the inmate population, jail personnel, and the citizens of Smith County, according to the release. Video calls and telephone calls will still be available by inmates, at cost, using equipment provided by the Smith County Jail.

