Chargers-Raiders flexed to Sunday Night Football

We’re zeroing in on 48 hours until the Chargers take the field against the Raiders in a winner-take-all matchup to punch their ticket to the postseason. Both of these teams have seemingly scratched and clawed their way to staying in the hunt for a playoff berth and neither are going to lay down without giving it everything they have for the cause. No matter what happens on Sunday night, this will be a game that both fan bases will talk about for years to come. I just hope the Chargers can find themselves on the right side of history.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO