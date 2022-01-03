ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers-Raiders flexed to Sunday Night Football

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate Sunday night, the NFL announced their scheduling for the final week of the regular season. The Chargers-Raiders game will officially be on Sunday Night Football as both teams are vying for a wild card spot in this year’s...

Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Who needs to step up the most against the Raiders?

I don’t need to tell you how big this Sunday’s game is. The team that wins gets to extend their season with a playoff berth while the other gets to start their offseason plans a bit earlier. Today, let’s discuss the Chargers player that you believe needs to...
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Corey Linsley returned to practice on Thursday

Breathe a sigh of relief, everyone. On Thursday, it was reported that center Corey Linsley returned to practice as a full participant, calming the minds of the fan base just a day after he sat out with a back injury. According to Brandon Staley when he spoke to the media earlier this week, Linsley’s back “tightened up” on him against Denver and the team wasn’t going to push him to return.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

3 things to watch for against the Raiders

We’re zeroing in on 48 hours until the Chargers take the field against the Raiders in a winner-take-all matchup to punch their ticket to the postseason. Both of these teams have seemingly scratched and clawed their way to staying in the hunt for a playoff berth and neither are going to lay down without giving it everything they have for the cause. No matter what happens on Sunday night, this will be a game that both fan bases will talk about for years to come. I just hope the Chargers can find themselves on the right side of history.
NFL
Comments / 0

Community Policy