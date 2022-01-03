Woman Fatally Stabbed in Astoria on New Year’s Day, City’s First Homicide of 2022

iStock

A woman was fatally stabbed on New Year’s Day in Astoria in what police said was the first homicide in New York City this year.

The unidentified woman, who is believed to be in her 40s, was found lying unconscious on the sidewalk near the busy intersection of 23rd Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m. She had multiple stab wounds, police said.

EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Queens, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim was reportedly spotted by a passer-by on the ground bleeding, according to the New York Post. The area where she was found is along a busy corridor with many local shops and restaurants.

The victim was found in the vicinity of 23rd Street and Broadway (Google Maps)

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Last year, there were 485 murders reported across the city — up 17 from the 468 investigated in 2020.