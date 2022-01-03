ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Fast & Furious’ Director Justin Lin Reflects on Conversation With Late Paul Walker

By Matthew Memrick
 5 days ago
After nearly ten years, Justin Lin still recalls conversations with the late ‘Fast & Furious’ star Paul Walker about the hit movie franchise.

Lin directed “Fast & Furious: Tokoyo Drift” back in 2016. He helmed four more “Fast & Furious” films and will wrap the series, with the delayed 10th movie coming out in 2023 and 2024.

But the late actor, who died in 2013, has been a part of the franchise throughout the years. Lin told Insider that the two men talked about what the final film would look like before the late actor’s death.

“Even with Paul, back in 2008, we started, I think it was over dinner, I think it was over dinner in Mexico, he had brought up, ‘Well, what would be the final film?’ And, we would talk.”

Walker, ‘Fast & Furious’ Cast Ponder The End

Lin, star Vin Diesel, and the cast have faced the certainty of the final movie for years.

The Taiwanese-American director said Diesel’s enthusiasm back then and doing justice to Walker was what helped him keep the franchise going.

“There’s an added layer to that because this conversation has been, oh, it’s been over ten years,” Lin said. “And, when we started, Paul was a big part of that conversation, and so I really wanted to hopefully do justice to that.”

Diesel has kept Walker at the heart of the franchise and his off-screen life. The cast has bonded over the years.

He recently posted a tribute to the late actor on the anniversary of his death and even walked Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding.

Meadow Walker was just 15 years old when her famous father died. “Fast 10” is slated for a May 19, 2023 release.

Diesel Can’t Get Rock Back In “Fast & Furious” Franchise

Recently, Vin Diesel has worked hard to get one of the famous “Fast & Furious” cast members back in the fold.

But it looks like it won’t be happening.

Johnson has starred in four of the franchise’s movies and recently let Diesel know he’s not interested in doing more. He even did a spinoff movie in 2019 with his “Fast & Furious” character agent Luke Hobbs called “Hobbs and Shaw.”

The actor, known for his longtime “Rock” handle in WWE wrestling, knows something about creating some drama behind the scenes. But Diesel’s pulling out all the stops too. Johnson accused the 54-year-old Diesel of social media “manipulation.”

Johnson told Maxim that he “didn’t like that (Diesel) brought up his children in the post as well as Paul Walker’s death.”

For years, the men have wrestled over Johnson starring in that final “Fast & Furious” movie. Maybe it’s for show. Or maybe there’s a cameo ahead, but we’ll have to wait to see.

