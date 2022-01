On Tuesday, December 21, the Orange County Board of Education sought to fill the District 4 Trustee seat vacated by Tim Shaw on November 1st, which came as a result of a lawsuit filed against him. I was among the six other candidates that sought the position, which included several college-level professors, community advocates, and other experienced professionals. The other six candidates who attended the meeting rightfully assumed we would get a fair shot at attaining the post, but we were wrong.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO