ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Where JetBlue Airways Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Analysts have provided the following ratings for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $16.62 versus the current price of JetBlue Airways at $14.775, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jetblue Airways#3m#Jetblue Airways Stands#Jblu
Benzinga

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Visa, AT&T, Biogen, Robinhood And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story says commodities may not be as exciting as crypto or tech stocks, but they could be the right investment at the right time. Other featured articles discuss how the first three IPOs of 2022 disappointed and why Wall Street is starting to worry about Visa.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks surge, after Stifel analyst says 2022 will be the 'Year of the Cruise!'

Shares of cruise operators rallied Friday, to buck the broad-market selloff, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Steven Wieczynski pounded the table on the group, saying 2022 was going to be known as the "Year of the Cruise!" Shares of Royal Caribbean Group , which Wieczynski said was his "top idea for 2022," climbed 3.6%; Carnival Corp. rallied 2.9%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. rose 3.6%; Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. tacked on 1.9%; while the S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. Wieczynski said for investors searching for recovery names that "massively underperformed" last year, he believes cruise-related names will stick out as compelling ideas. "[W]e are believers that cruise demand should remain strong throughout the majority of 2022," Wieczynski wrote in a note to clients. "While there certainly will be cancellations and itinerary adjustments in 1H22 due to COVID noise, we still believe that cruise operators are on a clear path (although might be delayed) to the all-important cash flow breakeven/positive level."
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For CarGurus

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CarGurus. The company has an average price target of $44.4 with a high of $48.00 and a low of $41.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Booking Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Morgan Stanley

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
PETS
Benzinga

Discovery Whale Trades For January 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Penn National Gaming

Within the last quarter, Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Penn National Gaming has an average price target of $90.14 with a high of $128.00 and a low of $55.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Vocera Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $64.9 versus the current price of Vocera Communications at $79.14, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 5...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $236.25 versus the current price of ShockWave Medical at $172.04, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Delta Air Lines Inc?

Delta Air Lines Inc's (NYSE:DAL) short percent of float has risen 21.22% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.02 million shares sold short, which is 3.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy