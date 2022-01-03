ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: No One Is Going to Stop Deeks from Saving Kensi in New Trailer

By Maggie Schneider
 5 days ago
The new”NCIS: Los Angeles” trailer shows Kensi Blye at risk. Will Deeks be able to save his wife? The all-new episode premieres January 9.

The latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” teaser is concerning fans. With its upcoming episode titled “A Land of Wolves,” Kensi is shown in trouble. The NCIS team searches for Kensi after she is attacked and kidnapped by a “mysterious militia group.” Although he is told to stand down, Deeks is prepared to save his love.

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NCIS: Los Angeles 13×08 Promo "A Land of Wolves" (HD) Season 13 Episode 8 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJMy3ifvVT0)

In the trailer, fans see Kensi being held at gunpoint and pushed to the ground. Deeks, unsure of where his wife is, begs the NCIS team for answers. They tell him that he is not allowed to go anywhere near the case. All in all, the episode looks tense and action-packed. Watch the clip to see for yourself.

Is “NCIS: Los Angeles” Coming To An End?

This episode is the 8th installment of Season 13. While fans are hopeful for many more seasons of the show to come, Eric Christian Olsen’s latest Instagram post suggests that this could be the series’ final chapter.

Olsen uses multiple hashtags in his caption, including #thefinalseason, #celebratewhatwehave, and #embracethejourney. While he also includes a #jk (for “just kidding”), fans are nervous about the actor mentioning a “final season.” They are commenting their concerns on his post.

“Don’t keep canceling my favorite shows,” @debadastra says.

“What more can we take. Gutted if this is the last season.. I guess 2022 is going to suck just like 2020 and 2021.. this show gave us all escape from the dumpster fire we are living in,” @trickyvic1977 writes.

NBC has not made a statement addressing the show’s future. There is still hope that the story will continue for years to come.

Kensi and Deeks’ Relationship

Eric Christian Olsen thinks that the writing behind “NCIS: Los Angeles” is genius. He talks fondly about the moment when Deeks makes a move on Kensi.

“I think that you have that moment of clarity and I think we have this in our own lives which is just those perfect moments of clarity in which everything makes sense in the world. And, that was that. That was that moment. That was that kiss. And, that was that moment after that kiss. It’s just like that’s it. And, then we spend the rest of our lives trying to get back to that moment.”

Olsen believes that the writing’s magic comes from the show following both the highs and lows of its characters.

“That’s why it’s genius. That’s why Scott Gemmill and Shane Brennan and Frank [Military] are all geniuses. It’s like we can take them to that place and then tear his world apart.”

