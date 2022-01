Kimco Realty’s occupancy rates are rising. Mall REITs are making a strong comeback, and Kimco Realty (KIM) stock is expected to rise further in 2022. Kimco Realty is my favorite mall REIT investment right now, with Covid-19 and lockdowns hopefully less of an issue for real estate investment trusts this year. The company's dividend will most likely be increased in 2022, and the stock's valuation has room to rise.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO