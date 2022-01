The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The global fishing industry has a problem. According to a study published in the Journal of Science, if global commercial fishing continues to operate the way it has, there may be no more fish to catch by 2048. This potential eventuality would be primarily caused by harmful practices of the industry that ignore their ecological impact, as well as declining water quality, algae blooms and interruptions in the natural food chain.

3 DAYS AGO