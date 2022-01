PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Health care workers are bracing for a wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations following the holidays. Allegheny Health Network is temporarily scaling back its surgical volumes because of the anticipated surge and other ongoing challenges, including staffing. “The numbers went down a wee little bit, it’s still high but down a wee little bit over Christmas. But now it’s starting to go back up again, and we expect it to continue to go up through the end of January, early February,” said Dr. Don Whiting, Allegheny Health Network’s chief medical officer. A statement from AHN said in part, “Starting this week, we...

