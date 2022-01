STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- By now, you have heard of the passing of beloved Betty White -- a name and personality known by almost everyone no matter what age. I grew up watching her first on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” then “The Golden Girls” and most recently on “Hot in Cleveland.” Her joyful cheekiness always brought a smile to my face. And her smile, with those deep dimples, was simply infectious.

STRONGSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO