INDIANAPOLIS — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is headed out on a North American tour, and there will be a stop in Indianapolis. The legendary rock band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, April 19. Presale tickets will be available to JBJ Experience members on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO