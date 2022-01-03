ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Reps. O’Malley, Roth Running for Reelection in 2022

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
Michigan State Representatives Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and John Roth, R-Traverse City, both announced Monday that they will be seeking reelection in 2022.

Rep. O’Malley and Rep. Roth issued the following joint statement on their intentions to continue to serve in the Michigan House of Representatives after the Grand Traverse region was divided by the Redistricting Commission:

“The Grand Traverse region is home to both of us. We have worked together in Lansing to represent the people of this region to provide childcare funding, record education funding, and support for our tourism industry. While the Redistricting Commission has chosen to divide this region, we are going to continue to work together to do what’s best for the people. That is why today we are announcing our re-election efforts and our support for each other’s candidacy.”

Rep. O’Malley currently serves within the 101st district. Rep. O’Malley will run for reelection in the new 103rd House District in 2022. He will continue to reside in Lake Ann.

Rep. Roth currently represents two-thirds of the new 104th House District. He will relocate his place of residency to live within the overlapping portion of the district to run in the new 104th district in 2022.

ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

 https://www.9and10news.com

