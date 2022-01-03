ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADS1015 interface with raspberry pi in Matlab

By Authors
mathworks.com
 5 days ago

This file was modified from the original posted...

www.mathworks.com

opensource.com

10 Raspberry Pi project ideas from 2021

The Raspberry Pi is one of the most popular brands of single-board computers. Part of the reason for this popularity is the massive number of unique and interesting projects that people have built using Raspberry Pi. Several Opensource.com authors have used Raspberry Pi in various projects and provided instructions so others can recreate their projects. Here are the ten most popular Raspberry Pi articles published by Opensource.com in 2021. I hope they inspire you as you tinker with your own Raspberry Pi.
COMPUTERS
cnx-software.com

Phased out Raspberry PI CM4 quad SATA carrier board becomes open-source hardware

Wiretrustee carrier board for Raspberry Pi CM4 was unveiled about one year ago with four SATA connectors to help people build their own 4-bay NAS. Unfortunately, the company decided to discontinue the project due to the semiconductors market situation. The good news is the board is now open-source hardware with...
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Raspberry Pi adds Trilobot

Raspberry Pi has come up with the Trilobot robot kit. Trilobot’s chassis is made of layers of resilient FR-4 PCB. The motor driver hardware is built right into the chassis itself so you don’t need a separate HAT to handle the motors. It has a blingy gold bumper...
TECHNOLOGY
cnx-software.com

Raspberry Pi UPS HAT takes two 18650 batteries (Crowdfunding)

Raspberry Pi UPS solutions have been available for years with products like PiJuice Zero, PiVoyager, or LiFePO4wered/Pi+. But the team at SB Components has designed another UPS HAT for Raspberry Pi with a holder for two 18650 batteries. The HAT is designed for 5V operation up to 2.5A, connects with...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

How to Build a Tweeting Weather Bot with Raspberry Pi

When I first started getting into programming, one of my mentors built a project where he took an image every day, overlaid the current weather, and tweeted it. I remember at the time thinking there was no way I could ever build something that complicated. Fast forward to now, it’s...
COMPUTERS
hackaday.com

Mico Is A USB Microphone Based On A Pi Pico

When [Mahesh Venkitachalam] was experimenting with machine learning for audio applications on a Raspberry Pi, he found himself looking for a simple USB microphone. A cheap one was easy to find, but the sound quality and directionality left much to be desired. A large, studio-quality mic would be overkill, so [Mahesh] decided to simply build exactly what was needed: a compact, yet high-quality USB microphone that he called Mico.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

How to Block Ads with Pi-hole on a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay

Handy guide from Kamaluddin Khan up on Hackster.io. Using your own Linux gear, you can block ads throughout the whole network. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit has the largest and best selection of Raspberry Pi accessories and all the code & tutorials to get you up and running in no time!
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi RP2040 Drives Mico: A Custom USB Microphone

Sometimes all you need to solve a problem is a Raspberry Pi and a free afternoon or, in this case, an RP2040 and a custom PCB. For example, maker Mahesh Venkitachalam ran into an issue with background noise while recording with a tiny USB microphone. His solution? The Mico—a custom...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Pico Stair Lights #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Back when life was simple and the only people wearing masks into shops were bandits or folk in fancy dress, I made an LED stair light project using a Raspberry Pi Zero. But in the three years since that time many things in the world have changed, most notably of all being the fact that the stair lights stopped working. First the SD card mysteriously became corrupted, then after acquiring a new one and installing the software and copying over the stair light code, I was able to get it working again.. for about a week. It was clear this wasn’t going to be a simple fix. I had two options, take the construction I had apart completely and try to figure out where it was going wrong or do something else. I decided to do something else.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

interfacing with floppy disks at low level, part 4

We’re going to back up a little in this part – we have MFM and index pulse data coming out of our chonky panasonic 3.5″ floppy drive and capturing that well. but now we’re a little curious of how folks are going to use this if floppy drives arent available. we had to pay a pretty penny for this drive, second hand, and that makes it tougher for more folks to get drives and use them to read floppies.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Adafruit Programs Raspberry Pi Pico to Read Floppy Disks

It seems the team at Adafruit is nowhere near short on ideas as their latest blog posts follow the creation of an impressive open-source floppy project using our favorite microcontroller—the Raspberry Pi Pico. This project makes it possible to read and write data to floppy disks. Development started with...
COMPUTERS
mathworks.com

Promes_toolbox

The Promes toolbox solves DSGE models with projection methods, and uses Matlab. With v05.0.0 you have the options to approximate the policy function with:. a complete polynomial based on monomials. A simple standard RBC model can be solved in less than 0.05 seconds with each of the basis functions. Computation...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pilots Drone with PS4 Controller

Engineer Mohammad Reza Sharifi has created a platform to control his DJI Tello drone using a Playstation 4 controller with the help of a Raspberry Pi. This drone is designed to operate using mobile devices over Wi-Fi. This isn’t the first Raspberry Pi project we’ve covered by Sharifi. In the...
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Raspberry Pi Cyberdeck Multiplayer Arcade Is The Perfect Winter Project

Almost daily, one extremely cool project or another surfaces, centered around Raspberry Pi. We’ve seen creators build vintage-looking internet radios, for example, using Raspberry Pi. Others have built Game Boy-inspired handheld gaming consoles. One maker even put a Raspberry Pi Zero inside an SNES controller to home-brew a terrific retro console.
COMPUTERS

